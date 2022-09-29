B.C. preschool apologizes over headdress craft for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

An Indigenous mother in B.C. is speaking out after her son’s preschool sent students home with a culturally insensitive craft ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, being marked Friday.

In a TikTok video posted Thursday, a gob-smacked Samantha Sinclair holds up an orange “headdress” made out of construction paper and feathers.

"This is what all the kids came marching out wearing," Sinclair says to the camera while sitting in a car, shortly after arriving at her son’s preschool to pick him up. "This was their craft for reconciliation day, a headdress."

She doesn’t go on to explain why this upsets her, ending the video at 24 seconds, but the misuse of headdresses by non-Indigenous peoples is commonly interpreted as cultural appropriation.

CTV News reached out to Sinclair for comment, and learned that she doesn’t want to name the school or damage their reputation.

"They did reach out after a friend sent an email and apologized, recognized what they did was wrong, and asked how to do better," Sinclair says.