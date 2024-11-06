B.C. premier's new cabinet to be sworn in Nov. 18

British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be introduced at a swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 18, the premier's office announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes one day after Eby proposed an all-party committee to investigate mistakes made handling ballots during the Oct. 19 election, in which Eby's New Democrats won a slim majority government over the rival B.C. Conservatives.

The swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria will end the post-election transition period and allow the newly elected government to exercise its mandate.

A statement from Eby's office says a transition team is now making recommendations to the premier about forming ministries and choosing the cabinet ministers to lead them.

"British Columbians want to see urgent action taken on their priorities, including affordability and housing, strengthening health care and building strong communities within a vibrant economy," Eby said in the statement.

"The first step is swearing in a new cabinet for British Columbia."

The transition team is being led by Doug White, the premier's special counsel on Indigenous reconciliation, and Shannon Salter, Eby's deputy minister and head of the public service.

Once completed, Eby will present his cabinet recommendations to Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin to form the new government.

All newly elected MLAs will be sworn in and invited to take their seats in the B.C. legislature next week, ahead of the cabinet announcement.

The B.C. Conservative and B.C. Green MLAs are scheduled to be sworn in on Nov. 12, while the B.C. NDP MLAs will be sworn in on Nov. 13.