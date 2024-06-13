VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. politicians ask for audit of $3.86 billion North Shore water treatment plant

    The North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant is seen during construction in Fall 2020. (Metro Vancouver) The North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant is seen during construction in Fall 2020. (Metro Vancouver)
    Share

    A group of local politicians from B.C.'s Lower Mainland are asking the provincial auditor general to investigate how the cost of a wastewater treatment plant could balloon to $3.86 billion.

    Seven local city councillors from five jurisdictions say in a statement they are urging Michael Pickup to look into the delays and cost overruns, saying he has the jurisdiction because the province put $200 million toward the project.

    The original cost of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2018 was $700 million and it was expected to open in 2020, but the Metro Vancouver regional district fired the contractor over construction delays in 2021.

    Surrey Coun. Linda Annis, one of those asking for the audit, says the mismanagement of the megaproject is staggering, and Metro Vancouver taxpayers deserve to know how it went wrong and why they are stuck with the bill for the next 30 years.

    Richmond Coun. Richard T. Lee says there hasn't been any accountability for the nearly 450-per-cent cost increase from the original budget.

    A statement from the auditor's office says it did receive the request, and because there is provincial involvement, it would be something the office could look into, but its policy is not to discuss work under consideration for an audit.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News