B.C. police seek witnesses after man killed, another injured in crash

Mounties in northern British Columbia are looking for witnesses after a 35-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash last week.

Police responded to the scene on Highway 16, approximately 25 kilometres west of Terrace, at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, and found a sedan upside down in a ditch along the highway, the B.C. Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday.

Despite life-saving efforts by emergency responders, a 35-year old passenger from Prince Rupert died, while the man driving the sedan was taken to hospital to treat his injuries.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the crash, the statement said.

Officers with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are still investigating what caused the single-vehicle collision.

The B.C. Highway Patrol on Wednesday appealed for witnesses and anyone with dash-camera video of the crash, or the events leading up to it, to contact investigators at 250-847-3233.