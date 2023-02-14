B.C. park site of Chinese-style matchmaking, as parents seek wedded bliss for kids

Burnaby's Central Park has been transformed into a "secret' matchmaking corner over the weekend with Chinese parents coming down to find a mate for their single offspring as seen here on Feb. 11, 2023 at Burnaby Central Park in Burnaby, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nono Shen Burnaby's Central Park has been transformed into a "secret' matchmaking corner over the weekend with Chinese parents coming down to find a mate for their single offspring as seen here on Feb. 11, 2023 at Burnaby Central Park in Burnaby, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nono Shen

