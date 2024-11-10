VANCOUVER
    • RCMP in B.C. issue warning about remote desktop scam

    A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in this photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in this photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    Mounties on Vancouver Island are out with a warning about a "concerning" scam that has recently targeted several victims.

    The Comox Valley RCMP, in a statement, said fraudsters claim to be representatives of well-known companies like Microsoft or Amazon and lure them in using a range of 'false pretenses" from banking issues, to software fixes, to investment opportunities.

    "They persuade victims to download free remote desktop software, such as AnyDesk, and ask for their Remote Desktop ID, allowing complete access to the victim’s computer," the news release from the detachment says.

    "Once access is granted, scammers often direct victims to log into their bank or investment accounts. This gives them an opportunity to withdraw/transfer money, collect sensitive data, steal personal information, and install malware."

    Remote access should never be given to someone who solicits it over the phone or through a pop-up on a computer, police warn.

    Additional fraud prevention tips are available online.

    antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca

