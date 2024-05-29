B.C. nurse suspended for time theft after getting $20K for unworked shifts

An Abbotsford nurse's registration has been suspended for four months after he committed fraud and time theft, according to the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives.

According to a summary of a consent agreement posted online Tuesday, the incidents happened between March and July 2023. The BCCNM said Jaston Dhaliwal "committed time theft" by claiming 47 full-time shifts, for which he received $20,500. However, he did not work those shifts, the college said.

The BCCNM's summary said Dhaliwal voluntarily agreed to the terms limiting his practice which, along with the four-month suspension, includes remedial training on professionalism and ethics.

The inquiry committee, which approved the consent agreement between the BCCNM and Dhaliwal, said it's "satisfied that the terms will protect the public."