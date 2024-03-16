VANCOUVER
    • B.C. nurse gets 3-week suspension for attempting to divert medication

    A nurse holds a tablet in this stock image. (Shutterstock) A nurse holds a tablet in this stock image. (Shutterstock)
    A B.C. nurse has been handed a three-week suspension of her registration, among other disciplinary actions, for “practice issues” that occurred between November 2021 and March of last year.

    Earlier this week, Kimberly Barrett, a registered nurse in Delta, entered a consent agreement with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, the regulatory body for the profession. A summary of the agreement was posted online Tuesday.

    It says Barrett engaged in “poor practice” in the areas of medication administration; documentation; communication with the team; adhering to institution policies and support and supervision of health-care assistants.

    In addition, she was disciplined for attempting to divert medication from a clinic during her practicum.

    Barrett received a three-week suspension of her nursing registration for the attempted diversion.

    As well, the college imposed a limit prohibiting her from being the sole RN on duty and supervising nursing students; remedial education; supervision of her nursing practice; and a learning plan to be shared with her employer.

    “The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the college wrote.

