B.C. murder trial hears audio of innocent teen being fatally shot, emotional testimony from mother

The audio from the final moments of 15-year-old Alfred Wong’s life were played for a jury at the murder trial of his accused killer in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday.

Kane Carter has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murders of Wong, an innocent bystander, and 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside, an alleged gang member, as well as the aggravated assault of Shaiful Khondoker, another innocent bystander.

The incident happened on Jan. 13, 2018, when Wong, a Coquitlam high school student, was in the back seat of his family's car when he was caught in the crossfire of a reckless gunfight on East Broadway near Ontario Street.

The Crown played the footage recorded by the dash cam in Wong’s parents’ car to the jury during the testimony of his mother, Che Chan, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting with Alfred and his father.

Chan, who also goes by Chelly, said they had gone to visit Wong’s older brother in Vancouver that night, as they did on a weekly basis.

She said they were traveling east along East Broadway at around 9:15 p.m., when she heard loud bangs ring out.

“I heard some fire crackers noise, like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” said Chan, who testified with a victim’s services worker, as well as a support dog by her side.

“The next thing is we heard Alfred saying ‘ow, ow, ow,’” she continued.

Chan said she pulled over in a panic.

“I turned to look at him, he was in pain, and you could tell from his eyes, and he collapsed,” said Chan.

Chan said they didn’t know what was wrong at first because there was no blood, but she then noticed a bullet hole in the door.

The Crown said Wong was struck by a single shot to his chest.

He underwent emergency surgery, but died on Jan 15.

The Crown said Whiteside, who investigators believe was in the area to kill a rival gang member who was dining at nearby restaurant, was shot twice.

Carter has made several admissions, including that he flew to the Lower Mainland from Ontario a few months before the incident, and flew back to Toronto a week after, and that a black Pontiac van was parked near the scene of the shooting the night it happened.

The Crown says the van will be a key part of its case.

The trial is expected to continue Wednesday.