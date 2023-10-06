B.C. Mountie charged in relation to off-duty crash

A B.C. RCMP officer who was involved in an off-duty crash that allegedly left a motorcyclist seriously injured last year has been charged with a driving offence, according to officials.

Const. Brendan Prasad, who works out of the Ridge Meadows detachment, has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with one count of driving without due care and attention, the BC Prosecution Service announced Thursday.

"The charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel who has no connection with the officer," the statement from the BCPS says.

News of the charge comes one day after the province's Independent Investigations Office announced a report would be forwarded to Crown in connection with the incident. The collision with a motorcycle happened on the night of Oct. 8, 2022 when Prasad was driving his truck on Lougheed Highway in Mission, according to the IIO.

"The male rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries in the collision and was transported to a hospital for treatment," a statement from the agency says.

Prasad is next due in court in Abbotsford on Nov. 16.