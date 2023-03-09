B.C. may see more stink bugs than in past years, scientist suggests

B.C.'s summer-like weather that continued into October of last year provided the perfect conditions for young stink bugs to thrive and grow into fully-developed adults — and that means the province could be seeing more of them. B.C.'s summer-like weather that continued into October of last year provided the perfect conditions for young stink bugs to thrive and grow into fully-developed adults — and that means the province could be seeing more of them.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to avoid falling for a CRA phone scam this tax season

It's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to scam Canadians out of their money and personal information. Here are some steps recommended by the CRA you can take to protect yourself this tax season.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener