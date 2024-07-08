B.C. massage therapist not guilty of sexual assault

A massage therapist from Surrey has been acquitted of sexually assaulting a female patient.

Gudbjartur "Bodhi" Haraldsson was charged with one count of sexual assault in November of 2022 and found not guilty after a judge-alone trial last week.

His lawyer, Kevin Westell, provided CTV News with a statement on his client's behalf.

"Obviously, Mr. Haraldsson is thrilled with this result. He has been vindicated by the court’s verdict of acquittal and the exceptional comments made by the trial judge which included an explicit finding that he was 'innocent' of the allegation," Westell wrote.

"As well, he feels fortunate that the Crown was prepared to conduct themselves in such a principled and ethical manner by inviting the trial judge to acquit after hearing all the evidence – including the testimony of the complainant, the accused and a third party. Sadly, regardless of this positive outcome it is still the case that in large part his life, finances, and professional reputation have been irrevocably damaged by this false allegation. Mr. Haraldsson and his family look forward to putting this matter behind them and carrying on with their lives.”

In 2022, The provincial regulator for registered massage therapists launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Haraldsson, placing limits on his practise prohibiting him from treating female patients.

CTV News has requested an update on that matter and this story will be updated if a response is received.