Talk about a send-off.

B.C.'s latest lottery millionaire is a Vancouver man who won the jackpot on the day of his retirement.

Ping Kuen Shum matched all six numbers in the BC/49 draw last Saturday – which also happened to be his birthday – netting him a cool $2 million to help him enjoy all his well-earned spare time.

"It's unbelievable that all three events happened on the same day," Shum told the B.C. Lottery Corporation. "I have worked hard for so many years and I'm looking forward to sharing this fortune with my family."

The lucky winner said he plans to celebrate the jackpot by going out for dim sum with friends and relatives, and he also intends to take a trip to China.

His ticket was sold at Parker Place Convention Centre in Richmond.

The odds of winning a BC/49 draw are about one in 14 million.