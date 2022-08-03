B.C. man's identity stolen, used in fake Craigslist rental ads: RCMP

(Shutterstock) (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations

As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.

In this Feb. 21, 2019 file photo, teammates gather during a hockey practice at the Scanlon Ice Rink in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate

Later tonight in Ottawa, three of the five candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be facing off in the final debate of the 2022 race. CTVNews.ca will be streaming the debate live online, and our reporters will be providing real-time updates, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener