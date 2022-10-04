B.C. man pleads guilty to murdering 3 people, including sibling and mother

A young man from Langley, B.C., has pleaded guilty to murdering his sibling, his mother and a 46-year-old man in a disturbing triple-homicide two years ago.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Kia Ebrahimian pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder Monday in B.C. Supreme Court.

His 23-year-old sibling, Befrin Ebrahimian, and 50-year-old mother, Tatiana Bazyar, were found dead after emergency crews responded to fire at the family’s home on Wakefield Drive in June 2020.

Francesco Zangrilli, a man believed to have been Bazyar’s common-law partner, was also found at the home suffering from fatal stab wounds.

Kia Ebrahimian, who was then 24 years old, had been living at the property with the three victims.

IHIT investigators quickly identified him as a suspect in the murders and house fire, and he was arrested and charged in July 2020.

Authorities have not commented on his motives for the killings, and said they would not be providing further information while the case remains before the courts.

Ebrahimian is scheduled to appear at a sentencing hearing in December.