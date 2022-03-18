B.C. man ordered to pay hundreds after not delivering collectible Pokémon cards to buyers

A stack of Pokémon cards is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) A stack of Pokémon cards is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener