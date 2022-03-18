B.C. man ordered to pay hundreds after not delivering collectible Pokémon cards to buyers
A man who sells collectible Pokémon cards has been ordered to pay more than $1,300 to two customers who say they didn't get the cards they paid hundreds of dollars for.
A Civil Resolution Tribunal decision posted online Wednesday said Andrew Younes and Jalilzadeh Khiabani submitted claims against Zachary Hall after purchasing cards from him last year.
The two men told the tribunal they paid for specific cards but either received sports cards or Pokémon cards that were worth no more than a few dollars instead.
Hall, however, tried to have the complaints dismissed, saying the allegations weren't true. He instead accused the men of "trying to make 'a quick few bucks,'" according to tribunal member Eric Regehr's decision.
'BEGINNING TO GET SUSPICIOUS'
Younes's transaction began with an initial sale in early May. Younes bought several cards from Hall and received what he ordered, Regehr wrote. The two used an intermediary to complete the transaction.
Weeks later, on June 8, Younes and Hall agreed to another sale. In this case, Younes paid $975 for six specific Pokémon cards and paid by e-transfer, rather than through an intermediary. Over the next several days, Younes asked Hall multiple times if the cards had been sent and, on June 15, Hall sent the package.
The tribunal heard that Younes was "beginning to get suspicious" at this time, after finding Facebook posts where it seemed as though Hall sold the same cards to other people. He also reportedly unsent some of his message history with Younes.
On June 21, the package arrived.
"By then Mr. Younes believed that Mr. Hall had scammed him, so he took a video of himself opening the box," Regehr wrote in his decision, with details on why he believed the video was genuine.
"The package included only a basketball card and a baseball card. There were no Pokémon cards at all."
Khiabani's transaction with Hall happened at about the same time. On June 13, Khiabani agreed to pay $260 for a valuable Pokémon card. Instead, when his package arrived, "there were several Pokémon cards that he says are worth 'a few cents or dollars each,'" Regehr's decision said.
Khiabani said when he tried to contact Hall, the seller didn't respond.
DEFENCE 'DIFFICULT TO FOLLOW'
In his decision, Regehr said Hall's responses were "difficult to follow" and didn't address the primary issue in the dispute.
"Much of Mr. Hall’s evidence is about past customers who have been happy with their purchase," Regehr wrote. "I find that this is irrelevant to whether Mr. Hall sent the right cards to the applicants for the purchases at issue in this dispute."
Hall told the tribunal Khiabani and Younes may have gotten the wrong cards because of a mix-up with the mail.
"He never explicitly says that he sent the right cards to either applicant, although he does describe their accusations as 'false,'" Regehr said.
"It is unclear, however, whether this denial is about their allegation that they received the wrong cards or their allegation that Mr. Hall is a "scammer.'"
Ultimately, Regehr determined Khiabani and Younes had proven their claims. Younes, in particular, had video evidence that he didn't receive what he paid for, which Regehr called a "smoking gun." While Khiabani didn't have a video, Regehr wrote the photo evidence likely shows what he received, adding that Hall's failure to respond to his messages was "telling."
Hall was ordered by the tribunal to pay Younes a total of $1,115.38, which covers damages and CRT-related fees. To Khiabani he was ordered to pay $260.88, nearly all of which was to cover damages.
"Mr. Hall’s failure to provide an explanation of what happened, or to explicitly deny the applicants’ allegations, suggests that he knows he sent the wrong cards, whether it was on purpose or not," Regehr wrote.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a Moscow stadium Friday and praised his country's troops in biblical terms as they rained lethal fire on Ukraine's cities.
Seized or sailing away: What we know about Russian oligarchs and their assets
Western countries have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions on the country's economy, as well as numerous high-profile, wealthy Russians. Here's a look at who are some of Russia's most prominent oligarchs and what assets of theirs have been seized so far.
'We have to do more': Foreign affairs minister on Canada’s defence spending
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she thinks that Canada’s military needs to be 'better equipped' and that the government has to 'do more' when it comes to stepping up the defence budget.
Russia and Canada in Twitter spat over 'kindergarten-level' UN letter post
Russia accused Canada on Thursday of childishly annotating a letter it sent at the United Nations seeking support for its draft resolution on providing aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, which Ottawa reacted to with pointed comments.
Bump in COVID-19 cases 'not unexpected' as public health measures lifted, Tam says
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says increased COVID-19 transmission is 'not unexpected' as public health measures are lifted and cases pick up internationally.
'Freedom Convoy' protest leader Pat King scheduled to appear in court
Pat King, 44, faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct justice.
Freedom Convoy protest cost city of Ottawa $36.6 million
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest that occupied downtown Ottawa streets for more than three weeks cost the city of Ottawa and Ottawa police more than $36 million.
Manitoba premier talks about son's hockey team when asked about woman's death
Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson is facing criticism after she talked about her son’s hockey team after being asked in the legislature about a woman’s death.
NACI recommends kids get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, calls Moderna suitable alternative
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has released new guidelines that favour giving kids a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine over the newly approved Moderna version.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island resort owners converting property to shelter Ukrainian refugees
Since Russia invaded Ukraine three weeks ago, an estimated three million people have fled the country so far.
-
Vancouver Island records new COVID-19 death, 41 new cases
Seven more people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including one death in the Vancouver Island region, health officials reported Thursday.
-
Suspicious fire guts popular Nanaimo rec centre
Police are investigating an early morning fire that caused significant damage to the Departure Bay Activity Centre in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Beltline protests spur special Calgary Police Commission meeting
The Calgary Police Commission is holding a special meeting today to discuss the Calgary Police Service's response plan to the ongoing protests that have been flooding the Beltline every Saturday.
-
Missing Calgary man, last seen near Mount Royal University, located
The Calgary Police Service confirms a 27-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday morning has been located.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Double-digit highs ahead for Calgary, save for a snowy Sunday
Happy day after St. Patrick's! More west wind and warmth, but Sunday’s snow is still in the picture. Also, St. Patrick's Day pup pics!
Edmonton
-
Beaver Lake Cree Nation to prove anew it needs funding for suit against feds, Alberta
The Supreme Court of Canada says Beaver Lake Cree Nation may yet be entitled to having its legal fees paid in advance by the Alberta and federal governments to help it fund a long-running legal battle.
-
60 or 70 shots fired in Edmonton 'mass shooting event,' 2 charged: police chief
Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to a 'horrific' mass shooting that killed one man and injured six others in central Edmonton on Saturday.
-
Kenney camp issues 'urgent' plea for help as Jean is introduced in legislature
Brian Jean was back in the Alberta Legislature Thursday but there was no warm greeting from his party leader and man he's trying to replace: Premier Jason Kenney.
Toronto
-
Man convicted of murder booted from court after interrupting impact statement
A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and two of her teenage children has been escorted out of the courtroom after interrupting a victim impact statement during his sentencing hearing.
-
City of Toronto mask mandates will be optional next week. Here's where you still need to wear one
The City of Toronto has announced that it will lift mask requirements in most of its facilities as of next week.
-
Toronto police arrest and charge local man accused of human trafficking, killing animals
Toronto police have arrested and charged a local man following a human trafficking investigation launched in January.
Montreal
-
Passerby who saved girl being beaten in east-end Montreal recounts horrifying experience
A passerby who helped save a 10-year-old girl who was being severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end says he's still in shock.
-
Cutting gas taxes is a 'bad idea': Quebec finance minister
Reducing gasoline taxes, as requested by Eric Duhaime's Conservative Party of Quebec, is a 'bad idea,' according to Finance Minister Eric Girard.
-
Teen mental health centre to open Monday in Montreal
The Montreal Children's Hospital will inaugurate a specialized mental health centre for teens, called SPOT Montreal, on Monday to support 1,000 adolescents annually who have contemplated or attempted suicide.
Winnipeg
-
Teens planned 'brutal, vicious' attack prior to death of Winnipeg man in Assiniboine Park: Crown
New details have emerged after a Winnipeg man was found dead in his car in Assiniboine Park – a man who died following what Crown attorneys say was a torturous, vicious and brutal attack, allegedly planned by two rural Manitoba teenagers.
-
Attempted murder charge laid after man shot in the face in Winnipeg back lane
A Winnipeg man is facing a charge of attempted murder after a man was shot in the face in a Winnipeg back lane in October 2021.
-
Premier Stefanson says comment about son's hockey game was 'misplaced'
Manitoba’s Premier Heather Stefanson has come under fire for talking about her son’s hockey game in response to a question about a woman’s death during a hospital transfer.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman, 62, accused of defrauding care home residents
A 62-year-old woman is accused of defrauding residents at a Saskatchewan long-term care home.
-
A Sask. man told a woman he was starting a radio station to impress her. 20 years later, they're hanging up their headphones.
It’s the end of an era for Norman and Treana Rudock, owners of the local radio stations in Nipawin, Sask.
-
St. Patrick's Day offers 'a chance to smile' in Saskatoon
People in Saskatoon were once again filling into pubs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday.
Regina
-
Death of 27-year-old man in south Regina deemed homicide case: police
The death of a 27-year-old man on March 15 has been deemed a homicide case, according to Regina police.
-
Sask. farmers monitoring potential CP Rail lockout situation closely
Saskatchewan farmers are concerned that 3,000 CP Rail workers could soon be locked out.
-
Police search for two residents wanted for kidnapping
A Saskatchewan-wide warrant has been issued for two residents charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Atlantic
-
N.S.'s weekly COVID-19 report shows continued virus activity; 38 in hospital due to virus Friday
Nova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows continued virus activity and community spread in the province.
-
'I have every confidence in this ship': Commanding officer of HMCS Halifax
HMCS Halifax is setting sail Saturday afternoon on a mission to support Operation Reassurance in Europe.
-
Police investigate homicide in Halifax’s north end
A young man has died after being shot in Halifax’s north end early Friday morning.
London
-
London, Ont. man charged with child pornography possession
A 45-year-old London, Ont, man has been charged with possessing child pornography following an investigation dating back to last year.
-
Stratford, Ont. police officer almost struck by suspect vehicle, officers arrest man at gunpoint
A 53-year-old St. Marys, Ont. man remains in custody after he allegedly almost struck a Stratford police officer and hit a cruiser.
-
Feds commit over $13M for Embassy Commons affordable housing project
Ottawa will be providing over $13.2 million in funding for 72 affordable housing units in London.
Northern Ontario
-
Two killed in fatal Hwy. 11 crash in northern Ontario
Highway 11 has been reopened after a fatal crash that killed two people and closed the road for more than 18 hours in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Northeastern Ont. woman starts day with big lottery win
A grandmother from Thessalon recently started her day with a big lottery win playing a scratch ticket.
-
North Bay police looking for flasher incident witnesses
North Bay police are investigating after complaints about a man exposing himself at a business on Lakeshore Drive.
Kitchener
-
'COVID-19 continues to be with us': Waterloo Region shifting pandemic response as restrictions lift
Officials in Waterloo Region held their final scheduled COVID-19 update on Friday as the area shifts its response to the pandemic.
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
Two men arrested for assault as extra patrols deployed in Guelph for St. Patrick's Day
Guelph police increased their patrol for St. Patrick's Day and arrested two men for assault in unrelated incidents.