B.C. man on mission to reunite lost 'treasure' with war veteran
A scrapbook filled with photos of a soldier’s life during the war somehow ended up in a B.C. thrift shop, and the man who found it is trying to reunite the album with its rightful owner.
Carlos Romero discovered what he calls "a treasure" at a Value Village store in Coquitlam, about five years ago.
It’s a white leather bound book with “Snaps Scraps” printed in gold on the front and the initials LS, along with the name Len Hart at the bottom right corner.
There are hundreds of black and white photos inside.
“I can tell he went to World War II,” said Romero. “There are some pictures of him with friends in Notre Dame.”
Other images are from battlefields, medal ceremonies, and weddings.
Further into the album, the man is shown enjoying life in British Columbia, fishing, and raising a family.
“You know, so much contrast in the pictures. You flip the page and then’s he’s in Vancouver with a big smile,” Romero pointed out while looking through the photographs.
For five years, Romero has been trying to find the Hart family. At first, he tried calling numbers in the White Pages, and then he took to social media.
There is an inscription on the inside cover that reads, “To Len from Doris, Bob & family.” It’s dated Christmas 1957.
So far, nobody has come forward to claim it, but Carlos believes it likely found its way to the thrift store by mistake.
Romero is asking anyone who might know the rightful owner, to contact him on Instagram.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 restrictions: B.C. gyms reopening this week, other measures extended
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV News in Kabul | A lack of jobs in Kabul is leading to an ever-worsening hunger crisis
Afghanistan's capital was turned into a fortress to defend itself against the Taliban, but now it's Taliban fighters that are guarding the soaring concrete walls and layers of armoured barriers — all while a humanitarian crisis of hunger grows in the city.
Paul Workman: Return to Afghanistan amid Taliban rule
A heavy snowfall and a 6-hour flight delay. Dogs on the runway. Armed Taliban gatekeepers. Two angry men fighting over baggage. That was my return to Kabul after more than a decade, CTV National News’ London Bureau Chief Paul Workman reports from Afghanistan in a piece for CTVNews.ca.
Vaccine mandate: How a wrongful dismissal claim could play out
As workplaces enforce their own vaccine mandates, it remains to be seen just how many wrongful dismissal claims will be launched and whether they will stand up to legal scrutiny. CTVNews.ca speaks to lawyers about what a wrongful dismissal claim could look like.
Grocery store closures loom amid labour, product shortages
Grocery stores are struggling with rising labour and product shortages that experts warn could threaten Canada's food security. Gary Sands, senior vice-president of public policy with the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, says employee absenteeism due to COVID-19 protocols has hit about 30 per cent across Canada, and rising.
Canada focused on deterrence as special forces sent to Ukraine: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Canada is focused on deterrence through the presence of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) on the ground in Ukraine, as allies send weaponry in response to Russia's military build-up at the border.
Alta. restaurant ordered to close for accepting dog pictures instead of proof of vaccination
A Red Deer, Alta., restaurant was ordered to close after an investigation found staff were not asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test and instead accepting dog photos from customers to dine inside, Alberta Health Services said.
COVID-19 detected for first time in Ontario wildlife
Samples taken from five free-ranging white-tailed deer in southwestern Ontario have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time the virus has been detected in the province’s wildlife.
The pandemic's impact on inflation and how Canada compares to other G7 countries
Ahead of new inflation numbers due to be released this week, CTVNews.ca spoke with experts to explain the pandemic's impact on inflation and how Canada compares on the inflation scale with other G7 nations.
Organizer of Sunwing trip is back in Montreal -- and got ticketed for breaking curfew
After a nearly three-week saga, the organizer of the ill-fated Sunwing trip to Mexico is back in Quebec -- and was ticketed on his way from the border, since he drove into Canada after the start of the 10 p.m. curfew Sunday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Health reports no new COVID-19 deaths as health orders extended
According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, no new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Island Health over the past 24 hours.
-
'Struck him 3 times': Nanaimo RCMP looking for man after shovel attack
A woman is in shock after what she witnessed in a McDonald's parking lot in Nanaimo, B.C. on Monday.
-
Island Health reducing services due to Omicron staffing challenges
Island Health says it is adjusting its service levels due to staffing shortages that have been largely caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Calgary
-
Oil patch getting swagger back as crude hits 7 year high
Tuesday morning the West Texas Intermediate benchmark oil price crested the $85 U.S. mark, eventually hitting $85.90.
-
Council narrowly approves up to $120K for security on their private homes
Calgary City council has narrowly passed a motion that will allow each sitting member of council to be reimbursed up to $8,000 to purchase and professionally install security systems for their private residence.
-
Alberta's Ukrainian community sounds the alarm over Russian incursion threat
As Canada sends a small group of special forces and government officials to Ukraine, some of Alberta's Ukrainian community is calling for allies to do more to support the European nation.
Edmonton
-
Alta. restaurant ordered to close for accepting dog pictures instead of proof of vaccination
A Red Deer, Alta., restaurant was ordered to close after an investigation found staff were not asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test and instead accepting dog photos from customers to dine inside, Alberta Health Services said.
-
Immunocompromised Albertans eligible for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose
More than 80,000 immunocompromised Albertans can soon receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose.
-
Hospitalizations in Alberta catching up with surging COVID-19 cases: doctor
Alberta's chief medical officer of health says COVID-19 hospitalization rates are rising to levels not seen in the province since mid-October when the health-care system was grappling with the fourth wave.
Toronto
-
Ontario man out $106,000 after being blindsided by twist of two scams
An Ontario man says he will likely be forced to sell his house because he was scammed out of his retirement savings.
-
Toronto boy goes viral after hilarious reaction to shovelling snow
A Toronto boy is gaining attention after his hilarious reaction to shovelling never-ending piles of snow after Monday's blizzard.
-
More snow headed for Toronto as storm clean-up expected to last days
Toronto's snow-clearing operations will last up until at least the end of the week as the city expects to get more snow Tuesday night.
Montreal
-
Quebec’s advice on booster shots ‘doesn't make a whole lot of sense,’ public health experts say
Some public health experts are questioning Quebec’s official advice that double-vaccinated people who have just recovered from COVID-19 to get a third dose of the vaccine 'as soon as possible.'
-
Quebec hospitals prepare for potential emergency drop in overall level of care under new guide
A new guide released Tuesday sets the stage for a temporary drop in the level of care provided to patients in general if the situation in Quebec hospitals continues to escalate. One doctor who helped write it called it previously 'inconceivable.'
-
Quebec gets 6,300 Paxlovid treatments as COVID-19 hospitalization pace slows
Quebec is set to receive 6,300 Paxlovid treatments, as hospitalization numbers begin to slow, Quebec's interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau said Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Two men suing City of Winnipeg over tobogganing crash on Garbage Hill
Two men are suing the City of Winnipeg after a day of tobogganing on Garbage Hill came to an abrupt and sudden end when they allegedly hit a snow-covered cement block; though the city says the men had been negligent.
-
'Betty White Challenge' brings in thousands in donations to Manitoba animal welfare groups
Multiple animal welfare and rescue groups in Manitoba saw a huge spike in donations, with thousands of dollars donated thanks to a viral challenge honouring Betty White.
-
From sheep barn to hockey rink, Manitoba family finds way to enhance their winter skating
A Manitoba family has taken their love for hockey and brought it to their backyard.
Saskatoon
-
The Saskatoon SPCA will no longer investigate animal abuse. It's unclear who will
As the SPCA steps away from its role in investigating cases of animal abuse and neglect, it isn't clear who will take its place.
-
Omicron has caused a 30% jump in Sask. health care worker absences
Saskatoon hospitals are experiencing "historic" patient flow challenges, a Saskatchewan Health Authority official says.
-
Sask. reports 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 11,781 active
Saskatchewan reported 1,089 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with active cases rising to 11,781.
Regina
-
Peak of Sask. Omicron wave still 2 to 4 weeks away: Health officials
The Omicron wave in Saskatchewan is expected to peak in the next two to four weeks, according to the province’s top doctor.
-
Regina Public high schools moving online ahead of final exams as COVID-19 cases rise
The Regina Public School Division is preparing to move all of its high schools to remote learning temporarily.
-
Sask. reports 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 11,781 active
Saskatchewan reported 1,089 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with active cases rising to 11,781.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. tightens COVID-19 restrictions to slow spread of Omicron variant, returns to single-household gatherings
Prince Edward Island health officials will be enforcing tighter COVID-19 restrictions as a way to try and slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
-
Nova Scotia reports one COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 13 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia health officials reported one death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a woman in her 80s in the Eastern zone.
-
'You've got to get the shot': N.B. pharmacist recovering from COVID-19 credits vaccines for keeping him out of hospital
A New Brunswick pharmacist who is recovering from COVID-19 credits vaccines for keeping him out of the hospital.
London
-
Worst is likely behind us as Omicron wave cresting in Middlesex-London
After descending deeper and deeper into the COVID-19 Omicron wave during the previous six weeks, London and Middlesex County appear to be turning the corner.
-
Second suspect arrested in homicide of Western University student
A man wanted in connection with the death of a Western University student has turned himself in to police.
-
Betty White’s legacy lives on as a challenge in her name exceeds expectations
"Just so heartfelt': Local animal welfare agencies overwhelmed by response to the Betty White Challenge
Northern Ontario
-
Sault teacher challenges residents to test their grit with new marathon
Called the Beaver Freezer Marathon, competitors are challenged to fat bike, ski or run through 10 waterways in the Hiawatha Highlands.
-
Northern stores feel impact of declining demand for red meat
Brent Battistelli, who runs the grocery store in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively, said it has been a challenge to continue operating during the pandemic, and has noticed a decline in red meat sales.
-
Lawyers trade accusations in key hearing in battle between Laurentian, auditor general
Lawyers for Laurentian University and the auditor general battled it out in court Tuesday, presenting vastly differing versions of how both sides ended up there.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region still digging out of Monday’s snow storm
It’s day two of the big dig - Waterloo Region is still cleaning up from Monday’s massive storm that brought up to 35 centimetres of snow.
-
Paramedics battle ‘code red’ influx in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo paramedics say code red has been issued a lot more lately -- when there are no ambulances available to respond to an emergency call.
-
Waterloo Region deems active COVID-19 cases resolved after 14 days; 136 in hospital
As of Monday, the Region of Waterloo is considering all active COVID-19 cases resolved 14 days after being confirmed, unless the case is currently hospitalized.