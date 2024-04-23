VANCOUVER
    • B.C. man finds his stolen tools for sale online less than 24 hours after break-in

    Richmond RCMP are praising a theft victim for his "due diligence," which helped them recover his stolen tools and advance a separate investigation. (Richmond RCMP) Richmond RCMP are praising a theft victim for his "due diligence," which helped them recover his stolen tools and advance a separate investigation. (Richmond RCMP)
    Mounties in Richmond are praising the victim of a break-in for his "due diligence," which they say helped them recover stolen goods from two investigations.

    The break-in happened sometime between 5:30 p.m. on April 15 and 9:20 a.m. on April 16, according to a news release sent by Richmond RCMP Tuesday.

    The victim reported the incident – which happened at an under-construction residence in the city – on April 16.

    Later that same day, he contacted police a second time to let them know he had found his tools for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Police said he knew the tools were his because of specific markings he had made on them.

    On April 17, Richmond RCMP's property crime unit executed a search warrant at a home on Sorenson Crescent, near Leslie Road. There, they recovered "a number of the alleged stolen tools," along with items associated with a different investigation, police said.

    "When we locate stolen items, we want to be able to return them to their rightful owner," said Cpl. Ryan Lee, of the property crime unit, in the release.

    "Keeping a record of serial numbers or adding identifiable marks can assist police in recovering and returning items that have been stolen. In this case, the owner’s due diligence both in marking his items and searching online sales platforms assisted us in advancing our investigation and recovering not only his property but other people's as well." 

