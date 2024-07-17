VANCOUVER
    • 105-year-old Canucks fan gets birthday surprise from the team

    A centenarian Canucks fan received a special birthday gift from her favourite team, along with a shout-out from Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes.

    Dorothy Palmer celebrated in Kelowna Friday, and the team shared a video on social media of her opening her present: a custom jersey with her name and a number matching her age – 105.

    "Your dedication and love for our team since inception has not gone unnoticed. So, please enjoy this birthday present as a token of our appreciation," Palmer says in the video, reading from the note she received from the team.

    "It's just too much," she says, seeing the gift.

    Hughes sent along a video message with his birthday wishes, his thanks for her fandom and his hopes for the future.

    "You inspire myself and my teammates. I hope we make you proud next season and hopefully we can get you out to a game," the Norris-trophy-winning defenceman said.

    Palmer, decked out in her new jersey and a Canucks hat, ends the video by thanking the team.

    "I love you all, and go Canucks go!"

