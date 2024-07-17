Pendray Inn and Tea House receives first-in-Canada certification for food waste reduction

The kitchen at the Pendray Inn and Tea House in Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood has received a major accolade, not for the food it serves, but for the food it throws away – or doesn't.

The restaurant scored an impressive 93 per cent on The Pledge On Food Waste – a third-party certification program globally recognized for helping restaurants reduce their food waste. The score means the restaurant has received gold-level certification.

“We’re the first in Canada to get it," said Julia Canton, the restaurant's sustainability manager.

"Not only are we the first, but we actually scored at the top level.”

The process for the inn’s certification began in January.

“It’s an audit program that is divided into seven different pillars,” explained Canton.

The inn also had to meet 95 criteria related to sustainability and business practices.

It means taking steps like reusing the crusts that are removed from the bread used to make tiny sandwiches for the inn’s tea service. Those trimmings are ground down and used as flour to make sustainable chocolate cashew delights.

Other reductions of the restaurant's food waste begin with menu offerings.

“Having a smaller menu also has a bigger impact because you have less to store, so you have less spoilage,” said Canton.

Herbs are grown onsite and only picked and used when needed.

“Sustainability is a huge mandate for us as a company; it’s really ingrained in our culture,” said Erin Cassels, general manager of the Pendray Inn and Tea House.

“People want to work at your company when you do that. Visitors are looking to stay somewhere and travel to destinations that have sustainability in mind. It is profitable, but it’s also the right thing to do.”

According to data collected by Second Harvest, which is Canada’s largest food rescue organization, food waste is a real problem in this country.

Canada wastes 11.2 million tonnes of food every year, an amount Second Harvest values at nearly $50 billion.

The Pendray Inn and Tea House says it will continue to work to reduce its food waste and encourages other restaurants in B.C. to do the same.

“The impact it would have if most or all restaurants did this would just be indescribable,” said Cassels.