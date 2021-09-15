B.C. man convicted of murdering family of 6 at campground seeking parole

David Ennis is up for parole after serving 25 years in prison for raping and killing these two young girls, and killing four others 30 years ago. Sept. 10, 2012. (CTV) David Ennis is up for parole after serving 25 years in prison for raping and killing these two young girls, and killing four others 30 years ago. Sept. 10, 2012. (CTV)

