B.C.-made biofoam "beneficial to the society and to the planet," scientists say

UBC postdoctoral fellow Dr. Yeling Zhu shows samples of the biodegradable foam. Image credit: Lou Bosshart/UBC. UBC postdoctoral fellow Dr. Yeling Zhu shows samples of the biodegradable foam. Image credit: Lou Bosshart/UBC.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener