B.C. Lions receiver Bryan Burnham injures wrist in loss to Stampeders

B.C. Lions' Bryan Burnham, front, is tackled by Calgary Stampeders' Brad Muhammad during the first half of CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The B.C. Lions may have lost another key offensive piece after Burnham suffered a wrist injury in Saturday's loss to the Calgary Stampeders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck B.C. Lions' Bryan Burnham, front, is tackled by Calgary Stampeders' Brad Muhammad during the first half of CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The B.C. Lions may have lost another key offensive piece after Burnham suffered a wrist injury in Saturday's loss to the Calgary Stampeders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

