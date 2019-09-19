The province's auditor general released a report Thursday morning on how expenses are handled in the offices of B.C.'s top legislature officials.

The 34-page report follows months of finger-pointing in a spending scandal that saw two officials suspended due to concerns raised by the Speaker.

Entitled "Expense Policies and Practices in the Offices of the Speaker, Clerk and Sergeant-at-Arms," the independent audit from Auditor-General Carol Bellringer was released 10 months after the suspensions.

"In this audit, we found a number of weaknesses and gaps in the expense policy framework, and where policies were in place, they weren't always followed," she wrote.

"We found that travel expenses were frequently made without clear documentation to support the purpose of travel, some expenses were made without appropriate approval, and purchases of items such as clothing and gifts were made in the absence of policy to guide those transactions."

Clerk Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz were escorted from the legislature in Victoria on Nov. 20, 2018 and made headlines for months as details of purchases including VIP trips and a $13,000 wood splitter and trailer were made public.

Both men denied the allegations of misspending, but James was found by former Supreme Court justice Beverly McLaughlin to have "engaged in misconduct." She did not find misconduct in her investigation into Lenz, who hopes to return to his job.

McLaughlin's report also suggested there was a lack of accountability and culture of entitlement at the legislature.

Bellringer announced in January that she'd started a deep audit into the issues. She wrote that the document released Thursday is the first in a series of reports on the Legislative Assembly.

So far, those behind the audit have reviewed more than 4,700 transactions, totalling $2.2 million.

In the report on the audit, addressed to the Speaker who started it all, she writes that existing travel policies resulted in practices not allowed elsewhere in B.C. public service, and that expenses without clear business purpose were uncovered.

Use of employer-provided credit cards violated the legislative assembly's policy, and there was no effective mechanism for reporting policy violations directly to the Legislative Assembly Management Committee.

Her recommendations to the legislative assembly are as follows:

Ensure a comprehensive policy framework to govern spending and authorization. Ensure a comprehensive travel policy that includes requirements for prior approval and documenting the purpose of travel and options chosen. Ensure appropriate expense authorization and review, including approval by a supervisor when possible. Ensure the expense authority is not also the receiver of goods or services. Provide clear guidance on what work-related clothing will be paid for. Clarify expectations and the process for buying gifts. Review purchasing card policy and ensure those using cards comply with the policy. Ensure existing contracts comply with procurement policies. Give the executive financial officer direct access to the Speaker, Finance and Audit Committee and Legislative Assembly Management Committee, and instruct the EFO to report all significant instances of non-compliance with all three.

The legislative assembly's response was included in the report. The group said it would use the audit to inform "substantive financial and policy reforms," and that it accepted that the audited offices were not adequately governed.

"The legislative assembly is currently in a period of transformative change. The legislative assembly recognizes that it must work towards serving as a model of excellence in the efficient, effective, transparent and accountable use of public resources… This work is already underway."

Future reports from the auditor general will examine purchasing cards, compensation and benefits, as well as asset management and overall governance.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Read the full report below.