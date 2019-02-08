

CTV Vancouver





The senior B.C. government officials at the centre of an alleged spending scandal provided their defences for strange purchases like $13,000 in wood-splitting tools in responses obtained by CTV News.

The responses from Clerk of the Legislature Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz were leaked to CTV Friday afternoon.

Among the eyebrow-raising items outlined in a report by the province's Speaker was $13,000 in wood-splitting tools and a trailer, which James wrote was purchased for "earthquake preparedness and disaster recovery."

"This may include moving emergency items, cutting beams to rescue injured people and cutting and splitting wood to supply heat and light if there is no power."

