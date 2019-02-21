Read the full report: Speaker Darryl Plecas's follow-up on alleged misspending
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 6:41PM PST
Last Updated Thursday, February 21, 2019 6:57PM PST
B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas has brought forward a new report following up on allegations of "flagrant overspending" he first made against legislature Clerk Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz last month.
Read the Speaker's full report below.