An investigation into allegations of improper spending by senior staffers at the B.C. legislature cost more than $200,000.

The B.C. Legislature confirms the total tab for the investigation into former clerk Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz.

Lenz was cleared, but James was found to have "engaged in misconduct" in spending and receiving hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

James reached a "non-financial" settlement with the legislature earlier this month and announced his retirement.

The investigation into claims that included extravagant trips, gifts and a $13,000 wood splitter and trailer was conducted by former Supreme Court chief justice Beverly McLachlin.

On Monday, CTV News Vancouver learned that the investigation cost a whopping $219,489.

About half of the total budget went to McLachlin. The breakdown is as follows:

$110,250 to the justice

$80,536 to Neil Abraham of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, who offered professional support to McLachlin

$17,600 for transcription services

$11,093 for travel and logistical arrangements

In her report, McLachlin blamed a confusing management structure, which created conditions where subordinates could approve expenses, and a "lack of accountability" led to blurred lines.

She found the total spending deemed misconduct to be around $275,000, but the total misspending identified by the Speaker was more than $780,000.

There are more investigations ongoing, including a workplace review, an audit and an RCMP investigation.

