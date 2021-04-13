VANCOUVER -- More than two dozen young lawyers and articling students are urging the Canadian Bar Association to cancel a Vancouver-based seminar focussed on how women dress in the legal profession, but the group has rejected that request.

Titled “Empowerment Through Presentation: Dressing with More Intention," the online seminar’s speakers include a lawyer who started a fashion line, a celebrity stylist, and a class action lawyer who pursued a sexual harassment case against the RCMP.

“We understand that personal appearances are an important component of public-facing professions, and would not object if the CBA felt it important to hold an inclusive 'Dress for Success' event for all law students and young lawyers who are new to the legal profession,” reads a letter dated Apr. 9 and signed by 30 professionals in the legal field. “If needed, the CBA could also hold such an event for the legal profession at large. However, presenting to only women in the legal profession on how to dress is not only inappropriate, but also damaging."

The letter, which was obtained by CTV News, goes on to suggest hosting such an event "perpetuates a harmful binary that 'women' will be interested in creating a 'distinctly female voice' through style."

One of the signatories emphasized how important it is that women speak up on this issue.

“The last thing female lawyers need is another conversation on what we should be wearing,” said Christie McLeod, an articled student at Miller Thompson LLP and co-author of the letter. “We need to rise up against these harmful ideas—instead of perpetuating them—and focus on the real problems that lead to us earning less pay and having less power than our male colleagues.”

CTV News has reached out to the B.C. branch of the Canadian Bar Association for comment on the seminar, which was arranged through the Women Lawyer's Forum. Rose Keith, chair of the Women Lawyer's Forum, has since responded to concerns by doubling down on the event in an online post.

"Younger members often ask their mentors about what they should wear in this conservative profession," wrote Rose Keith, who also pointed to other events and seminars focussed on feminist issues and career advancement. "It is also true that there are many issues of interest to WLF members and we don't all have the same interests or weigh them as equally important. WLF has provided, and will continue to provide a broad range of programming."

The seminar will continue as planned on Wednesday, Apr. 14 with 100 members expected to attend.

“Your personal style is a powerful form of self-expression. You can use it to present yourself with confidence and authority,” reads the event description. “Do you need to dress how people expect a lawyer should dress, or is there room for more self-expression?”

The letter calling for the cancellation of the event is signed by associates, consultants and articling students from a number of firms and includes men and non-binary legal professionals among the 30 named signatories.

“By planning and promoting an event that draws further attention to how women dress in the legal profession, we feel that the WLF contributes to the age-old and patriarchal idea that such matters are a necessary and pivotal variable for professional success in our profession,” write the signatories, who cite systemic barriers for women in the legal industry as well as the wage gap that they allege sees their male colleagues still being paid more for similar positions and performance.

“It is particularly disheartening that WLF has chosen for its Education Committee event to focus on fashion instead of educating female lawyers about navigating structural and leadership problems,” it goes on to say. “WLF’s ability to make meaningful change in the lives of women in the legal profession is diminished when resources are instead used to drive the conversation about fashion rather than meaningful support.”