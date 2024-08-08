B.C. Human Rights Tribunal says it can hear allegations of online hate speech
British Columbia's Human Rights Tribunal has ruled it has the authority to hear cases about allegations of online hate speech.
The tribunal says provincial human rights laws against publications that perpetrate discrimination or hatred fall under the province's jurisdiction, not the federal government's control over telecommunications.
The decision is part of an ongoing human rights complaint between the BC Teachers' Federation and former Chilliwack school board trustee Barry Neufeld.
Neufeld made several online posts starting in 2017 objecting to the province's sexual orientation education initiative, including comparing allowing children to change genders to child abuse.
He argued that the internet falls within exclusive federal jurisdiction over telecommunications.
The tribunal's decision says the merits of the allegations about Neufeld’s online publications will be decided when the hearing resumes in the fall.
B.C.'s Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender, who is an intervener in the case, said in a statement that the decision is a positive one.
“The tribunal’s decision means that discriminatory or hateful speech will not be immune from provincial human rights laws just because it was published online," she said.
"The B.C. Human Rights Code will continue to offer protection to people in this modern context.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flash flooding risk in Ontario, Quebec as remnants of tropical storm Debby on the way
More than 100 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit parts of Eastern Canada by the weekend as the remnants of tropical storm Debby make their way to the region.
Dead woman found entangled in baggage machinery at Chicago airport
Firefighters found a dead woman entangled in machinery Thursday in a non-public baggage-processing area at O'Hare International Airport.
'Lucky he was not killed': Video shows cyclist slamming into turning truck in downtown Toronto
New video footage has been released showing a cyclist slamming into the side of a flat-bed truck after its driver appears to cut him off while making a right-hand turn in Toronto's west end last month.
Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter
An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Harry and Meghan's brief Vancouver visit cost $44K in police overtime
Vancouver police logged more than $44,000 on overtime during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brief February visit to British Columbia.
Trump recommits to a Sept. 10 debate and lashes out at Harris at news conference
Donald Trump recommitted to debating Vice-President Kamala Harris after recently backing out, holding a lengthy news conference Thursday in which he taunted his new rival, boasted of his crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, and lashed out at questions about the enthusiasm her campaign has been generating.
Calls for accountability to break 'force field' of alleged enablers around Frank Stronach after sex assault claims
The two women who have spoken out about Frank Stronach's alleged sexual misconduct are sparking calls for accountability from the billionaire's alleged enablers and a review of past police investigations.
What's going on in Canada's condo markets? An expert shares her insights
What's going on in Canada's condo market? An expert spoke with CTV's Your Morning about when is a good time to buy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect smashed B.C. restaurant window in order to steal live crabs, owner says
A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.
-
Mounties search for man who smashed woman's windshield with axe on Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a man who allegedly used an axe to smash the windshield of a woman's car while she was camping inside the vehicle.
-
Lightning sparks 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region
A "lightning event" sparked 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region this week, according to officials.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Edmonton
-
'He ghosted me': Hot tub owners claim repairman took thousands in deposits
Edmonton hot tub owners are issuing a warning to others after they say they were taken advantage of by a repairman.
-
'It's worth the trip': Breaking Bad star vacationed in Jasper before wildfires
Right before wildfires spread throughout Jasper National Park, a well-known actor was vacationing in Alberta's rockies.
-
Impairment a factor in single-vehicle crash that sent 2 to hospital: police
Police say impairment was a factor in a crash that sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
RCMP seeking possible witness who was near scene of fatal shooting east of Calgary
Police are looking for a possible witness to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
-
Calgarians getting ready for another round of water restrictions
No sprinklers or garden hoses and all residents and businesses — even those nowhere near the feeder main — will be asked to voluntarily curb their indoor water use by 25 per cent.
-
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Lethbridge
-
Spike in demand for post-secondary residences amid rent increases
The latest rent report from Rentals.ca shows new listings for a one-bedroom in Lethbridge now average $1,402 a month, up 19.5 per cent from this time last year.
-
'A long time coming': MPE Link Pathway Phase 1, connecting Lethbridge to Coaldale, opens
The first phase of the MPE Link Pathway from the Birds of Prey Centre to Henderson Lake has officially opened.
-
Lethbridge International Airshow announces its permanent dissolution
The organizers of the Lethbridge International Airshow announced Thursday that the event is being permanently discontinued.
Winnipeg
-
'Her death was a wakeup call': 10th anniversary of Tina Fontaine’s death to be marked
This weekend marks the 10th anniversary since the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.
-
Manitoba Hydro employee dies while working in the Interlake
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
-
Manitoba teachers getting raise in new collective agreement
Increased wages, better protections and improved working conditions are all part of the first-ever collective agreement with public teachers in anglophone school divisions throughout Manitoba.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan achieves historic benchmark, produces first kilogram of lithium
Saskatchewan has produced its first kilogram of lithium. An essential mineral for battery production, the historic occasion was marked at a test facility in Emerald Park.
-
'Exciting but nerve racking': Farmers ready for harvest season amid yield concerns
Crops are continuing to advance due to increased temperatures and lack of moisture during the past week, according to both producers and the province.
-
Employees of Regina tank and trailer manufacturer walk off the job
Employees of a tank and trailer equipment manufacturer with a presence in Regina have officially walked off the job — following a deadlock in negotiations.
Saskatoon
-
Private security is booming in Saskatoon as businesses see crime as a growing threat
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
-
Dates set for binding arbitration between teachers and Sask. government
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says the dates have been set for binding arbitration hearings that will end its heated and drawn out contract dispute with the province.
-
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
Toronto
-
'Lucky he was not killed': Video shows cyclist slamming into turning truck in downtown Toronto
New video footage has been released showing a cyclist slamming into the side of a flat-bed truck after its driver appears to cut him off while making a right-hand turn in Toronto's west end last month.
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting near Woodbine Beach
A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot near Woodbine Beach Thursday night, Toronto police said.
-
Taylor Swift in Toronto: Mayor confident in city's security following foiled attack in Vienna
Mayor Olivia Chow says she is confident the city will be safe for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Toronto shows after concerts in Austria were cancelled following the discovery of a planned attack outside the venue.
Montreal
-
Montreal could get almost a month's worth of rain on Friday: Environment Canada
Less than a month after Hurricane Beryl brought record-breaking rain to Montreal, the city is expected to get another major downpour at the end of the week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Chertsey residents worry tree-cutting project could lead to more flooding
A tree-cutting project is raising concerns among some Chertsey citizens in Lanaudière. They say fewer trees could mean more flooding.
-
Dorval resident warns of sophisticated bank scam after almost falling victim
Dorval resident Ryan Dargis says he recently experienced a scary brush with cybercrime, narrowly avoiding a bank account takeover. He's one of several individuals who say they've been targeted by similar scams.
Ottawa
-
'It's devastating': Ottawa mom and daughter's dream trip to see Taylor Swift ruined by terror plot
An Ottawa mom and daughter are devastated after superstar Taylor Swift was forced to cancel her shows in Austria because of a foiled terrorist plot, spoiling what was supposed to be a dream trip.
-
Federal workers rally to protest government's 3-day back-to-office mandate
Federal workers gathered outside Les Terrasses de la Chaudière in Gatineau Thursday afternoon in protest of the Canadian government's return-to-office plan.
-
'We're in transit crisis': Ottawa's mayor warns of transit service cuts, fare hikes without funding help
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is calling on the federal government to provide new funding to support transit in the City of Ottawa, warning the city won't be able to afford to open and operate phase two of the Light Rail Transit system.
Atlantic
-
Tropical storm Debby brings flash flooding risk to Ontario, Quebec; rainy, windy weekend for Atlantic Canada
Tropical storm Debby will bringing rainy and windy weather to Atlantic Canada this weekend.
-
Patient defends Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations
A patient of a Cape Breton doctor who is facing allegations of poor patient care has stepped forward with her good experience with the doctor.
-
Ice to be installed at Halifax-area arena after an agreement on funding with the city
Earlier this week the president of the Lake District Recreation Association (LDRA) said the Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville, N.S., would not have ice for the upcoming season because of a lack of funding from the city. Now, it seems the two sides have found common ground.
London
-
Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
-
Majors League: documentary series on the London Majors is a 'homerun'
"It's called Majors League, it's about the London Majors Baseball team - it also focuses a lot on the players of the team, their real lives, and the community and the support the whole team has together,” explained Mark Drewe.
-
High school evacuated following fire on the roof
Strathroy District Collegiate Institute was evacuated today, with emergency services on the scene.
Kitchener
-
Developer plans to build 500 rental units at Huether Hotel and surrounding businesses
Big change is coming to the Huether Hotel in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
-
Driver seriously injured in Guelph/Eramosa crash
A Listowel man was airlifted to a trauma centre Thursday after his sedan went off the road north of Guelph.
Northern Ontario
-
Three suspects charged with murder after northern Ont. stabbing victim dies
A 20-year-old from Batchewana First Nation and two young offenders have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a July 30 stabbing.
-
Northern Ont. health-care worker charged with stealing drugs
A 38-year-old health-care worker from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with fraud, theft and drug offences after an almost 10-month investigation.
-
Northern Ont. police seize dugs, $200K in cash, three people charged
Three older suspects have been charged with drug trafficking following raids on two residences in Hearst, Ont., earlier this week.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.