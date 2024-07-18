B.C. hospital seeing increase in kids falling from windows, balconies

Soaring temperatures and an increase in the number of kids getting hurt after falling from windows or balconies have prompted a safety reminder from B.C. Children's Hospital.

So far this year, 12 kids have been treated at the Vancouver hospital, compared with 14 for the whole of 2023.

"These numbers are only a portion of incidents seen across emergency departments provincially and indicate a likely increase in total expected visits to the BCCH ED this year for hot weather-related injuries," a statement from the hospital Thursday said

There have also been three children treated for accidental or near drownings, compared with 13 for all of last year. As heat warnings remain in effect for swathes of the province and people look for ways to stay cool as the summer progresses, the risk of hot-weather-related injuries remains.

“The injuries we see from window falls and water-related incidents are often devastating for everyone involved,” said Dr. Meghan Gilley, an emergency department physician.

"They are something no parent ever expects will happen to their child, while also being devastating for the patient."

Ways to keep kids safe include moving things that children can climb on away from windows, installing window guards, and ensuring kids wear life jackets and are closely supervised when they are in or near water.

More information is available on the hospital's website.

http://www.bcchildrens.ca/about/news-stories/stories/window-and-balcony-fall-risks