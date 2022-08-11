B.C. highway report: Route closed in both directions due to mudslides

DriveBC says Highway 1 is closed between Spences Bridge and Lytton. (DriveBC/Twitter) DriveBC says Highway 1 is closed between Spences Bridge and Lytton. (DriveBC/Twitter)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener