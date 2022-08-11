B.C. highway report: Route closed in both directions due to mudslides

A stretch of B.C. highway was closed overnight in both directions due to mudslides in the area.

The province's Transportation Ministry said Highway 1 was closed between Highway 12 and Highway 8, between Spences Bridge and Lytton, with no detour available.

The first notice was shared at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday morning, the alert remained in place with officials saying a "slope assessment will occur at first light."

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon has been undergoing major repairs over several months following a series of storms last November.

While the route between Hope and Spences Bridge eventually reopened, travellers were warned to expect significant delays and changes to traffic patterns.

The route has also face temporary closures, like in June when the section of Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge was proactively closed due to forecasted rain and the potential for debris.

A request for proposals to complete permanent repairs along the route is open until Sept. 14.