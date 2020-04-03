VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia announced Friday that four more people in the province have died as a result of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

They also announced 53 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the provincial total to 1,174 people who have tested positive. There have now been 35 deaths from the virus in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement at their daily briefing Friday.

They also announced an additional outbreak at a long-term care facility, bringing the total to 22 such places where someone has tested positive for the virus.

Henry said there are 176 cases of COVID-19 associated with seniors' care homes and similar facilities across British Columbia. Most of those cases are related to just two outbreaks, at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver - which was the first one recorded in the province - and at Haro Park in Vancouver.

The provincial health officer said the experience of dealing with those outbreaks has helped lessen the effects of subsequent ones. The province has been aggressively testing people associated with long-term care facilities in hopes of uncovering new outbreaks as early as possible, Henry said.

"We are heartened by the fact that the recent ones have been identified when a single staff person or a single resident has tested positive," she said. "These are being identified very early and we are able to control them."

A total of 146 people are in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C., a number that represents a slight decrease from Thursday's update, Henry said. Some 64 people are in intensive care with the virus.

On Thursday, officials said there were 149 people in hospital with the virus and 68 in intensive care.

Most of B.C.'s cases continue to be located in the Lower Mainland. There are 541 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 412 in the Fraser Health region, which combine to cover all of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Sea-to-Sky Corridor.

Elsewhere in the province, there are 126 cases in the Interior Health region, 74 in the Island Health region and 21 in Northern Health.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

An American Sign Language translation of today's news conference is available on the provincial government's YouTube page.