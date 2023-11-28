VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. growth forecast drops for 2023 but deficit projection improves

    FILE: Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy looks on as she answers questions from reporters following an update about the province's 2022-23 public accounts during a press conference in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Aug. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito FILE: Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy looks on as she answers questions from reporters following an update about the province's 2022-23 public accounts during a press conference in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Aug. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

    British Columbia's economy is forecast to grow one per cent in 2023, a drop from the 1.2 per cent predicted earlier by the Ministry of Finance.

    The ministry's second quarterly report also forecasts slower economic growth for next year of 0.7 per cent.

    But the budget's September deficit forecast of $6.7 billion has improved by $1.1 billion, with this year's deficit now projected at $5.6 billion.

    The ministry says in a statement the province's economy is being impacted by slow growth globally and high interest rates in Canada.

    It says employment growth has expanded by 1.4 per cent, while B.C.'s population grew by three per cent.

    Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says people's budgets have been squeezed by global inflation, while high interest rates are making the already high cost of buying or renting a home more expensive, but the government will continue supporting people by helping to ease the pressure of everyday costs.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News