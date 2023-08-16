B.C. government provides $48M toward purchase of former Quest University campus

A former university campus in Squamish will welcome students again next year, after a new owner acquired the land with a multi-million-dollar assist from the provincial government.

Capilano University is the new owner of the former Quest University campus. Quest announced in February that it would be shutting down operations at the end of its spring semester, citing financial difficulties.

The 18-acre campus has been on the market ever since, with a Realtor telling CTV News in March that there had been "quite a bit of interest" in the site.

Announcing the acquisition Wednesday, Capilano University said the purchase was "made possible thanks to $48 million in funding from the provincial government."

"As a university that serves Vancouver’s North Shore, the Sunshine Coast, the Sea-to-Sky region and beyond, we are excited to open a new Capilano University campus in the District of Squamish," said Paul Dangerfield, the university's president, in a statement.

"Capilano University inspires imagination, prioritizes health and well-being and positively contributes to people and the planet. As we expand our presence in Squamish, we look forward to delivering new opportunities for learners to pursue post-secondary studies and have a distinct university experience in their home community, and to offer unique academic opportunities that attract people to this region."

Capilano did not share the full purchase price for the land in its news release, but a B.C. government announcement indicates it is $63.2 million, meaning the province provided more than three-quarters of the purchase price.

"The Sea-to-Sky region is growing quickly," said Selina Robinson, B.C.'s minister of post-secondary education and future skills, in the provincial statement.

"Capilano University's purchase of the former Quest University campus in Squamish will provide post-secondary education opportunities closer to home for people living in the area, which is fantastic news for local high school students and those who want to go to university at any age from the Squamish, Whistler and surrounding areas."

The former Quest facility already includes academic spaces, a library, an athletic centre and sports field and a "cultural and creative activity area," according to Capilano.

These amenities will allow the new owner to begin serving students "relatively soon," Capilano University said, adding that registration for classes at its new Squamish campus is expected to start early next year, with classes beginning in fall 2024.

QUEST'S FINANCIAL HISTORY

CTV News reported Capilano's interest in acquiring the Squamish campus last week, though details of the purchase price and the province's involvement were not yet known.

Quest sold its campus to Primacorp Ventures when it filed for creditor protection. The Realtor told CTV News in March that Primacorp paid between $40 million and $50 million for the site.

Recently released audits by the Canada Revenue Agency raised fresh questions about the financial history of Quest. In March, CTV News revealed that Quest is connected to a large network of charity foundations, all registered to the same downtown Vancouver office.

At the time, at least five foundations had had their charitable status revoked. In almost all cases of revocation, the CRA alleges there was a “failure to devote resources to charitable activities.”

As of July, 2023, two more charity foundations with connections to Quest have also had their charitable status revoked for the same reason. In one audit of the Eden Glen foundation, the CRA reveals a real estate transaction involving “Lot 12 and 58 in Squamish” (the previous legal title names for portions of land within the Quest University campus). The CRA alleges that sale resulted in a “private benefit” and does not “fulfill a charitable purpose.” As a result of that sale, and other financial dealings by the foundation, the CRA is proposing penalties of more than $23 million.

The CRA’s allegations regarding these foundations have not been tested in court.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault