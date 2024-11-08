Abbotsford Remembrance Day ceremony altered due to nearby encampment

The City of Abbotsford has had to make changes to its upcoming Remembrance Day ceremony because of a homelessness encampment on the grounds of city hall.

The tents were first erected in June, and now more than 40 people live in the encampment.

The grounds are also the site of the city’s cenotaph, where the annual Remembrance Day ceremony is held. But because of the campers, the city says it won’t be holding a ceremony for the public, instead only for dignitaries.

“There is restricted land in this area. So the ceremony is still happening at the cenotaph. It's just that the crowds we've asked that they just move a couple of blocks and we have it live streamed on out at Rotary Stadium,” said mayor Ross Siemens.

In September the city issued a trespass notice to the people living in the tents. It was challenged in court, but a judge ultimately sided with the city, granting an injunction.

The Supreme Court ruled the tents must go, but that the city must follow a “phased approach” to relocating those living on the grounds.

"We can either be in contempt of court or we can abide by the rule of law and work with our partners on those conditions. So it's not as easy as just moving people out,” said the mayor.

It’s a situation not sitting well with local veterans.

“To a veteran it is hallowed ground,” said retired Lt.-Col. Ross Craddock, the president of Abbotsford Legion Branch 15.

"It's disappointing to find the fact that there is a disrespect to the site and the disrespect may be because they don't know, don't understand or the situation or is in, but it's just, it upsets veterans."

He says it shows the need for more history lessons to be taught in school so that people understand the importance of the cenotaphs.

Brittany Maple is an advocate for the campers and organized the court challenge in the fall. She says the residents have not been offered housing, only shelter, something that is not suitable for many who struggle with addictions.

"(We asked) where's some safe space that is underutilized in the community where individuals could safely camp and meet their basic needs, the city said this is a BC Housing problem and there's no such space in Abbotsford,” said Maple, who is the co-ordinator of Abbotsford Drug War Survivors.

The fencing will come down around the cenotaph for Monday’s smaller ceremony and Maple says they’re planning a large scale clean up the day before.

A separate service will also be held in Mount Lehman for all residents.