    Results expected in B.C. election recounts, confirming if NDP keeps majority

    The parliamentary mace, front, is seen encased in a clear box inside the newly renovated legislative assembly in Victoria, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Chad Hipolito / The Canadian Press)
    Judicial recounts in British Columbia's provincial election should wrap up today, confirming whether Premier David Eby's New Democrats hang onto their one-seat majority almost three weeks after the vote.

    Most attention will be on the closest race of Surrey-Guildford, where the NDP were ahead by a mere 27 votes, a margin narrow enough to trigger a hand recount of more than 19,000 ballots that's being overseen by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

    Elections BC spokesman Andrew Watson says the recounts are expected to conclude today, but certification won't happen until next week following an appeal period.

    The Election Act says the deadline to appeal the results must be filed with the court within two days after they are declared, but Watson says that due to Remembrance Day on Monday, that period would end at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

    When an appeal is filed, it must be heard no later than 10 days after the registrar receives the notice of appeal.

    Another full recount is also taking place in Kelowna Centre, narrowly won by the B.C. Conservatives, while a partial recount will take place in Prince George-Mackenzie to tally votes from an uncounted ballot box that contained about 861 votes.

    The Prince George-Mackenzie recount won't change the outcome because the B.C. Conservative candidate there won by more than 5,000 votes.

    If neither Surrey-Guildford nor Kelowna Centre change hands, the NDP will have 47 seats and the Conservatives 44, while the Greens have two seats in the 93-riding legislature.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024. 

