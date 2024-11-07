Pedestrian killed in South Surrey hit-and-run crash, RCMP say

A man is dead after a crash in South Surrey Thursday evening, and police say they're still working to identify the driver who hit him.

Surrey RCMP described the incident in a news release as "a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian."

Mounties said they were called to the scene on 176 Street between 32 and 24 avenues around 5:30 p.m., along with paramedics and firefighters.

Responders found one man deceased at the scene. Mounties did not mention the driver who struck the pedestrian in their statement, but confirmed in an email to CTV News Friday morning that the driver had not yet been identified.

Asked to clarify if that meant the incident was considered a hit-and-run, a Surrey RCMP spokesperson said: "At this time, yes."

Police said their investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the collision has not yet been determined. They said 176 Street would remain closed between the specified avenues for "an undetermined amount of time."

It reopened around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Investigators are asking witnesses or people with dash cam video from the area to contact them at 604-599-0502.