    • Crash closes Highway 1 in both directions in Chilliwack, B.C.

    A serious crash in Chilliwack led to the closure of Highway 1 in both directions Friday morning.

    Shortly before 6 a.m., DriveBC posted on social media that it was receiving "reports of a vehicle incident" between Annis Road and Highway 9.

    Images shared in response to DriveBC's post show a semi truck lying on its side across the roadway.

    BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it dispatched two ambulances with primary care paramedics to the scene.

    "There were no patients requiring hospital transport," a BCEHS spokesperson said in an email.

    Authorities closed the highway in both directions and directed eastbound travellers to get off at Exit 129 and take Annis Road to Yale Road. Westbound travellers were directed to detour via Highway 9.

    DriveBC highway cameras showed a long line of traffic backed up at the Annis Road exit.

    "Expect delays," DriveBC said.

    CTV News has reached out to police for more information on the crash. This story will be updated if a response is received.

