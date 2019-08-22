The City of Surrey is one step closer to replacing its RCMP detachment with a new municipal police force.

On Thursday, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth gave the province's second-largest city the green light to establish its proposed Surrey Police Force.

To ensure the highly complex transition goes smoothly, the government has also put together a joint committee overseen by former MLA Wally Oppal to oversee the process.

The decision to switch to a municipal police force has been controversial, particularly since details of the city's plan became public earlier this year. Opponents argue it will cost $19 million more than Surrey currently pays for the RCMP, and for about 40 fewer officers.

Three of the city's eight councillors have spoken out against the proposal.