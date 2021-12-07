B.C. fully reopens Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope

Vancouver -

The stretch of Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope has been fully reopened after crews finished clearing debris and repairing storm damage along the normally busy route.

The B.C. government announced the eastbound lanes were reopened Tuesday evening, allowing two lanes of traffic to flow in both directions once again.

"Counterflow traffic management is no longer needed through this section of the corridor," the Ministry of Transportation said in a news release, adding that drivers can "expect slow traffic with reduced speed limits."

That section of Highway 1 has been closed and reopened and closed again since the historic storm that struck the province's South Coast on Nov. 14. It was partially reopened last Thursday with one lane in each direction.

While there are no restrictions limiting the route to essential vehicles, the ministry asked the public to avoid using Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley for unnecessary travel "to support the safe and efficient movement of goods and services."

The area of Highway 1 from Boothroyd to Spences Bridge remains closed, as does the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

Highway 3 is only open for essential travel, and officials have been unable to say whether it could reopen by Christmas.

