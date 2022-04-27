B.C. film, television workers issue strike notice

A union representing workers in B.C.’s film and television industry has issued 72-hour strike notice, the latest development in a lengthy labour negotiation.

The Directors Guild of Canada, BC District Council (DGC BC), announced the move Tuesday. The gruop represents creative and logistical staff including directors, editors, location managers, production assistants, and others. They have been working without a collective agreement for over a year.

Earlier this month they called their first-ever strike vote, with job action supported by the vast majority of members.

A Monday meeting with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Canadian Media Producers Association-BC failed to produce a deal, according to the union.

"We had expected them to address the issues that are vitally important to our members. They did not,” said district council chairman Allan Harmon in a statement.

"Their refusal to address these issues has left us with no other choice but to issue strike notice."

The sticking points, according to the union, include retroactive pay increases, payment for COVID-19 testing, and wages for those in entry-level or lower-paid positions. In addition, the union says with B.C.’s minimum wage increasing to $15.65 an hour in June, some experienced members will be making the provincial minimum despite industry experience.

"These issues primarily impact the lowest paid and most vulnerable positions," the statement continues.

A list of TV productions the guild’s members are currently working on includes Riverdale, Superman and Lois, The Flash, and Charmed.

So-called "safe harbour" agreements mean some productions already underway are protected from job action and will go ahead as planned. However the strike notice also means no new agreements of this kind will be struck, according to the union, and that any production without such an agreement in place could see workers walk off the job.

"We want labour stability, but we need an agreement that provides respect, fairness and safety for everyone working under our contract," said Kendrie Upton, executive director of DGC BC in a statement.

“We care about this industry. We have always been willing to negotiate. The employers need to do their part and work with us to hammer out a fair deal.”

The producers have not published a response to the news. In a joint statement issued on the eve of the strike vote, they said the two sides were on the brink of an agreement before the guild made additional demands, “and the opportunity for settlement evaporated.”

Further, they expressed concerns that job action could have a chilling effect on the industry in the province, discouraging companies from choosing to base new productions in B.C.