B.C. farmers 'white-knuckling' their way through extreme cold after floods, heat dome

Workers are seen replacing plywood and insulation of a organic chicken farm that was damaged by flooding in Abbotsford, B.C. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Workers are seen replacing plywood and insulation of a organic chicken farm that was damaged by flooding in Abbotsford, B.C. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver Top Stories