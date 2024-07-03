Man charged in deadly shooting outside Wendy's restaurant on Vancouver Island

Three years after a man was gunned down outside a fast-food restaurant on Vancouver Island, a 42-year-old suspect has been charged with murder.

The brazen daylight shooting – which the RCMP previously suggested was linked to the Lower Mainland's gang conflict – unfolded at the Rock City Centre in Nanaimo on the afternoon of May 20, 2021.

The victim, identified as Yasin Khan, was found in a vehicle parked outside a Wendy's.

RCMP officers arrested several people at a Best Western hotel and seized a vehicle on the day of the shooting, but did not announce charges until Wednesday.

Authorities said one count of first-degree murder has bean approved against Ronald Joseph Campbell.

"It takes time to gather the necessary evidence to support a charge of murder," said Insp. Andrew Burton, acting officer in charge of the Nanaimo RCMP detachment, in a news release.

"I would like to acknowledge the dedication and tenacity shown by the officers of our Serious Crime Section who led this complex investigation and worked with several police agencies, RCMP Forensic Services, the B.C. Prosecution Service and the general public."

Campbell is being held in custody, authorities said.

The RCMP said it will not be providing further details while the case is before the courts.