Anxiety for HandyDART riders amid labour dispute

HandyDART riders are watching closely as the labour dispute between unionized drivers and their employer Transdev heats up in Metro Vancouver.

Sara Gourley mainly gets around on her mobility scooter but says the prospect of reduced service during a potential strike would be devastating for many users.

"How do you go shopping? How do you get anywhere? To the doctors? To anywhere? You're totally locked in,” Gourley told CTV News on Wednesday. “It's like being imprisoned. It's not fair."

Drivers did not wear their uniforms on Wednesday – a part of escalating job action ahead of talks later this month.

For those who use the service, there is sympathy for the drivers – especially given the common refrain from both drivers and riders that operator Transdev relies too heavily on taxis to give people rides.

“If they do go on strike, we’re there 1000 percent with them,” HandyDART Riders’ Alliance co-founder Beth McKellar told CTV News on Wednesday. “Yes, we may be inconvenienced for a little bit, but this is for the greater good.”

The union stresses it will not rush to a walkout or a full on strike, but it isn’t ruling anything out.

"It's on the table right now, but these next meetings are going to be pivotal, to see how we proceed from there and our next steps in job action,” ATU Local 1724 president Joe McCann told CTV News on Wednesday. “We're going to look at every avenue. We don't want to inconvenience our passengers."

Wages and HandyDART operator Transdev's increased use of taxis are the main complaints from drivers ahead of talks scheduled for mid-month.

TransLink directed CTV News to Transdev for comment on this story, but Transdev did not respond by deadline.