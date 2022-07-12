B.C. dentist suspended for sexual misconduct
B.C. dentist suspended for sexual misconduct
A B.C. dentist who admitted to having "an inappropriate and unprofessional personal and sexual relationship" with a patient has been suspended for eight months.
The investigation into misconduct allegations against Dr. Ernst Schandl dates back to 2018, according to the College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia, which posted a summary of the disciplinary proceedings online Tuesday.
The regulatory body became involved when Schandl "self-reported" the relationship more than four years ago. A complaint made by the patient followed a "few weeks later," the public notification from the college says.
"The Inquiry Committee determined the investigation raised serious concerns with Dr. Schandl's breach of professional ethics and treatment of this patient and directed the Registrar to issue a citation against Dr. Schandl," it continues.
A hearing scheduled for May of this year was cancelled when Schandl proposed a consent agreement, admitting to sexual misconduct in the four-month-long relationship with the patient as well as professional misconduct by failing to maintain proper medical records for that patient.
The college's inquiry committee accepted the agreement on May 12, permitting the date of the suspension to be delayed until July "given the need to accommodate the registrant's practicum student and to minimize the impact on the continuity of patient care in the community," the public notification says.
While he is suspended he is required to "prominently post signage" at his Cranbrook practice and is prohibited from being paid for or providing any type of patient care, the college's order says. Schandl will also have to successfully complete a "Professional Boundaries and Ethics Course" and pay the college $2,000.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Industry committee convening special meeting on Friday to discuss Rogers outage
The House of Commons Industry and Technology committee will hold a special meeting on Friday to discuss undertaking a study on the Rogers outage.
CRTC demands answers from Rogers for network outage
Canada's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it has ordered Rogers Communications to respond to questions about last week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.
What Canada's telcos need to consider when coming up with crisis plan
A former telecom executive says the federal order for Canada's big telecom companies to create a mutual assistance framework to mitigate network outages could backfire as networks become overwhelmed.
'Manifestation of weakness': Zelenskyy condemns Canada for return of Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is personally condemning Canada over its decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race
Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Tag your bag: Travel experts share their thoughts on luggage trackers
With flight cancellations and delays leaving most Canadians worried about air travel, experts say using AirTags to track one's luggage could offer piece of mind for some when flying this summer.
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
BREAKING | Ex-boyfriend charged in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Vancouver Island
-
Canada's premiers enter second day of meetings in Victoria
Canada's premiers are meeting again today in Victoria after a day of talks dominated by health care.
-
Victoria wealth manager to pay $30K to B.C. Securities Commission for misconduct
A senior manager at a wealth management firm in Victoria has been ordered to pay $30,000 to the British Columbia Securities Commission for advising in securities without being registered.
-
Firefighters tackle house fire near Port Alberni
Four fire departments responded to a house fire north of Port Alberni, B.C., on Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Heat warning in effect for Calgary as temperatures expected to reach 30 C
The sun is shining on the Stampede city but the return of blistering conditions carries with it significant health concerns.
-
Alberta steers away from P3 funding for Deerfoot improvements
The north-south roadway is maintained by Alberta Transportation, and the province is investing $210 million to upgrade priority areas identified in a 2020 Deerfoot Trail Corridor Study.
-
Some Albertans will soon need a referral from doctor for PCR testing, province says
The Alberta government says it is changing how it tests people for COVID-19. Starting next week, Albertans who need a PCR test to inform their medical treatment must have a referral from a health-care professional.
Edmonton
-
By the numbers: Hot summer day in Edmonton
Edmonton is above 25 C for just the fourth time this summer and we’ll probably get above 30 C late this afternoon.
-
Dog attack at downtown bus stop sends woman to hospital: EPS
A woman was taken to hospital last week after she was bitten by a dog while waiting at a bus stop.
-
Some Albertans will soon need a referral from doctor for PCR testing, province says
The Alberta government says it is changing how it tests people for COVID-19. Starting next week, Albertans who need a PCR test to inform their medical treatment must have a referral from a health-care professional.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
OPP finds stolen Jeep in shipping container after second attempted driveway theft
A Jeep discovered by Ontario police in a shipping container has been traced back to its owner after the vehicle was stolen over the weekend from a driveway.
-
Woman set on fire on Toronto transit bus remembered as 'kind, joyful and friendly'
A 28-year-old woman who died earlier this month after being doused with a flammable substance and set on fire on a Toronto bus outside Kipling subway station is being remembered as “kind, joyful and friendly.”
Montreal
-
Quebec minister Nadine Girault leaves office, not running in fall election for health reasons
Minister of International Relations and Francophonie Nadine Girault announced that she is temporarily stepping down for health reasons and that she will not seek a second term next fall for the same reasons.
-
Ottawa fast-tracking travel visas for Montreal AIDS conference amid sharp criticism
The federal government says it is now prioritizing temporary travel visas for people seeking to attend the International AIDS Conference in Montreal at the end of July.
-
One year later, the Canadiens believe Logan Mailloux deserves a second chance
Logan Mailloux believes he has changed tremendously and is grateful to be participating in his first official activities with the Montreal Canadiens.
Winnipeg
-
Families call for licence review of Oakview Place, whistleblower protection in wake of abuse allegations
Two families whose loved ones are alleged victims of abuse at Extendicare Oakview Place, want the long-term care home’s licence reviewed and for more protections to be put in place for whistleblowers.
-
Bystanders injured while trying to stop robbery: Winnipeg police
Two people in their 50s were hospitalized with significant injuries after they tried to stop a robbery on Balmoral Street Monday night.
-
Why people are being asked to change masks when at the hospital
A Winnipeg epidemiologist says policy changes regarding masks in hospital might need to be re-examined at after she was told remove her KN95 mask to put on a normal surgical mask.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon could be entering new COVID-19 wave: researchers
New data suggests Saskatoon could be on the verge of a new wave of COVID-19.
-
At least 40 youth in Saskatoon are homeless, survey finds
A one-day survey in Saskatoon found that 550 people were homeless, including 40 under the age of 18.
Regina
-
'A very gentle soul': RPS facility dog Merlot nears retirement from career of victim support
It’s been seven heavy years for Merlot, a Regina Police Service (RPS) facility dog. The nine-year-old Black Labrador Retriever joined RPS in 2015. Her work focuses on helping her handler, Sgt. Tia Froh, during victim interviews, meetings and court testimony.
-
Sask. water conditions mostly improved entering summer months: Water Security Agency
The Water Security Agency (WSA) reported the majority of Sask. lakes and reservoirs are near normal levels after June rainfall improved water supplies.
-
CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino for four games due to his conduct during Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.
Atlantic
-
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths; rise in new cases
New Brunswick is reporting four more deaths related to COVID-19, as well as a decline in hospitalizations and a rise in cases, in its weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports 1 new death related to COVID-19, rise in new cases Tuesday
Prince Edward Island is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
London
-
Attempted murder charge laid after man discovered on fire in east London
London police are investigating after getting a 9-1-1 call that a man was on fire.
-
‘Rats, garbage, and fires’: Vacant city-owned BRT properties on Wellington Rd. attracting squatters
Residents along the Wellington Road Gateway portion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route, are dealing with squatters in vacant properties.
-
Police say London man kidnapped from his own home
London police are looking for two men as part of a kidnapping investigation in the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury has first case of monkeypox, health unit confirms
The City of Greater Sudbury has its first case of monkeypox after a local resident, who likely acquired the infection in the Toronto area, tested positive, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ex-boyfriend charged in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Up to 20 teens involved in Kitchener fight
Waterloo regional police are looking for up to 20 teens who were reportedly involved in a fight with weapons in Kitchener.
-
Collision closes Cambridge Road
Waterloo regional police have closed a section of Franklin Boulevard as officers investigate a crash.