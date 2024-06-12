B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn

A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the woman was walking her two Chihuahuas around 5:30 p.m. near the Westgate Mobile Home Park when it happened.

A doe fatally trampled one of the dogs, and injured its owner.

The BCCOS says the woman managed to get help and the deer was chased away, adding she went to hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.

Conservation officers were sent to the area, and determined the attack was defensive in nature as the doe was protecting its fawn.

Signs have now gone up in the area warning people of an aggressive deer, according to the BCCOS.

“At this time of year, deer and ungulates are often with their young and are more likely to become aggressive,” a spokesperson for the BCCOS wrote in an email to CTV News Tuesday.

“The COS encourages people to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including leashing pets, travelling in groups and keeping your distance.”