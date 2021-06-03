VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row Thursday, adding 199 new coronavirus infections to the provincial count.

There have now been 144,866 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began.

Health officials also announced two additional deaths from the disease Thursday, bringing the overall provincial total to 1,709.

There are currently 2,563 active cases in B.C., and most people recovering from the coronavirus are doing so at home. A total of 224 people are in hospital, and 62 of them are in intensive care units.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provided Thursday's numbers during a live briefing, at which they also shared details on B.C.'s plans for providing second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, especially for the nearly 280,000 people who received the AstraZeneca shot for their first dose.

In all, nearly 72 per cent of all British Columbians ages 18 and older have received a first dose of one of the three vaccines available in the province, Henry said. The total equates to nearly 69 per cent of those ages 12 and older, she added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

