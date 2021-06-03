VANCOUVER -- British Columbians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose will be able to get a second AstraZeneca shot at a local pharmacy as early as Monday, according to health officials.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the second doses will only be available to AstraZeneca recipients who had their first dose at least eight weeks ago.

"The pharmacy where you received your vaccine will be in contact with you to set up those appointments," Henry said, adding that people should not reach out to pharmacies directly.

"We are working with pharmacies to make sure they can effectively and efficiently call you and schedule you for your second dose when it's ready, when you're due."

