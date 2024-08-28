VANCOUVER
    B.C. correctional officer accused of helping smuggle drugs, weapons, other contraband

    Contraband seized during an investigation into smuggling at a B.C. prison is seen in an RCMP handout image. Contraband seized during an investigation into smuggling at a B.C. prison is seen in an RCMP handout image.
    A former correctional officer has been accused of smuggling contraband – including drugs, weapons and cellphones – into a prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.

    The RCMP's Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment announced a slew of charges Wednesday against former Correctional Service of Canada employee Jason Lee.

    The counts include accepting a bribe, conspiracy to commit a bribe, breach of trust, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking, obstructing justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstructing justice as part of a criminal organization.

    The Chilliwack RCMP's Drug Section began investigating Lee after evidence emerged that was "consistent with a correctional officer smuggling contraband," the UFVRD said in a news release.

    Officers executed search warrants at several locations in Chilliwack last September, seizing cash, contraband and "illicit substances," according to authorities.

    "This was a complex investigation that the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section was able to advance through meticulous police work," Cpl. Carmen Kiener said in a statement.

    "We take this type of criminal activity seriously not only to protect our communities but also to ensure public trust in law enforcement."

    The Correctional Service of Canada was also an "integral partner" that helped ensure a "comprehensive and quality investigation" was conducted, Kiener said.

    Three co-accused – Mark Majcher, Lucas Thiessen and Jeffrey Tkatchuk – were also arrested and charged with several counts each, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, conspiracy to bribe a peace officer, conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, obstruction of justice and obstruction of justice as part of a criminal organization.

    Tkatchuk was charged with an additional count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

