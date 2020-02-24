VICTORIA -- The coroners service is expected to release statistics on the number of illicit-drug deaths that occurred in the province last year.

The service has said that while several measures have worked to decrease fatalities, first responders are still dealing with far too many overdoses.

On Saturday, Governor General Julie Payette met with police and firefighters on the front lines of the overdose crisis fuelled by fentanyl before visiting an overdose prevention site in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Payette says there's no simple solution to the crisis and that a co-ordinated response must include mental health and community services for people dealing with addiction.

